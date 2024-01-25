Fresh off a sweep of USC and UCLA at home last week, No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) heads back on the road again where it has struggled all season. The Wildcats will look to find their groove away from McKale Center when they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon schools, starting with Oregon State on Thursday.

The road has been rough this season for the Wildcats with their two conference losses coming against Stanford and Washington State, which where both away from McKale Center. Arizona has lost back-to-back road games and will be looking to end that streak against the Beavers.

Here is a preview for this matchup between UA and OSU: