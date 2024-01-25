Advertisement
Preview: No. 9 Arizona at Oregon State

KJ Lewis is coming off a 13-point performance against UCLA.
KJ Lewis is coming off a 13-point performance against UCLA. (AJ Mast | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Fresh off a sweep of USC and UCLA at home last week, No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) heads back on the road again where it has struggled all season. The Wildcats will look to find their groove away from McKale Center when they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon schools, starting with Oregon State on Thursday.

The road has been rough this season for the Wildcats with their two conference losses coming against Stanford and Washington State, which where both away from McKale Center. Arizona has lost back-to-back road games and will be looking to end that streak against the Beavers.

Here is a preview for this matchup between UA and OSU:

GAME INFO

Who: No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12; last game: 77-71 win over UCLA) vs. Oregon State (9-9, 1-6; last game: 90-57 loss at Colorado)

When: 9 p.m. (MST)

Where: Gill Coliseum

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-tine series: Arizona leads 71-22 (last meeting: Arizona won 84-52 on Feb. 4, 2023 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Wayne Tinkle

Conference standing: 12th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 11-21, 5-12 Pac-12

