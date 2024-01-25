Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Fresh off a sweep of USC and UCLA at home last week, No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) heads backon the road again where it has struggled all season. The Wildcats will look to find their groove away from McKale Center when they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Oregon schools, starting with Oregon State on Thursday.
The road has been rough this season for the Wildcats with their two conference losses coming against Stanford and Washington State, which where both away from McKale Center. Arizona has lost back-to-back road games and will be looking to end that streak against the Beavers.
Here is a preview for this matchup between UA and OSU:
GAME INFO
Who: No. 9 Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12; last game: 77-71 win over UCLA) vs. Oregon State (9-9, 1-6; last game: 90-57 loss at Colorado)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: Gill Coliseum
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-tine series: Arizona leads 71-22 (last meeting: Arizona won 84-52 on Feb. 4, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Wayne Tinkle
Conference standing: 12th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 11-21, 5-12 Pac-12
