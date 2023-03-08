After falling to then-No. 4 UCLA 82-73, No. 8 Arizona (25-6) will start its postseason run as the 2-seed in the Pac-12 Tournament finishing four games behind the Bruins. In last season's conference tournament, the Wildcats ran the table win both the regular season and postseason conference titles securing a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Although the Wildcats are entering the conference tournament off a loss, Arizona has been a team that has responded with a win after all six losses. And now, Tommy Lloyd's team will be playing 10-seed Stanford, a team that in its last matchup with UA handed the Cats a 88-79 loss while shooting 61% from the field.

The Wildcats' have been stellar in revenge games this season going 3-0 when having the chance to play those teams the next time around. “I don't know if there's an advantage, or an advantage for them. They have confidence, they can beat us, so. You know, we're gonna go out and the score is gonna be zero-zero, we're gonna throw it up and we're gonna play to win,” said Lloyd. “More than just two teams in this conference have beaten us this year, and it's just a sign that there's other good teams in the conference. So, you know, we're ready for all comers.”



GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12; last game: 82-73 loss to UCLA) at Stanford (14-18, 7-13 Pac-12; last game: 73-62 win over Utah) When: 8 p.m. (MST) Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nev. TV: Pac-12 Network All-time series: Arizona leads 70-27 (last matchup: 88-79 Stanford win on Feb. 11, 2023 in Palo Alto)

SNAPSHOT

Head Coach: Jerod Haase (7th season,112-108) Preseason Prediction: 5th (Pac-12) Final Standings: 10th

HEAD-TO-HEAD