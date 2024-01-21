Coleman led the Wildcats in rushing last season, compiling 871 yards and five touchdowns on the ground across 128 carries. He finished the Huskies this past weekend and has a close connection to running backs coach Scottie Graham who followed Jedd Fisch to Washington.

With Michael Wiley and DJ Williams both out of eligibility, Rayshon Luke is the leading returning rusher for UA after running for 153 yards and one score as a sophomore last season. He also turned four receptions into 95 yards through the air, showcasing his speed in the open field which will be in full effect in Tucson once again next fall.

The Wildcats also have Brandon Johnson returning to go along with freshman Jordan Washington in the backfield.

One of the other incoming freshman for Arizona, Adam Mohamed, was granted release from his NLI following the departure of Fisch.

The transfer portal opens up again in the spring where Arizona could address the running back position but for now, the Wildcats backfield will be led by Luke, Johnson and Washington.