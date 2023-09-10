STARKVILLE, Miss. — Throwing three interceptions in the first quarter of the game, history started to repeat itself for quarterback Jayden de Laura against Mississippi State after throwing three picks against the Bulldogs last season. With the offense starting to dwindle in the midst of a surge of cowbells clinking in unison, coach Jedd Fisch talked to de Laura, and just like that — a switch flipped for the second-year signal-caller. Although not the result the Wildcats wanted with a 31-24 overtime loss, it is clear the UA’s leader is able to be a catalyst for his team through thick and thin.