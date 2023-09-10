News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Jayden de Laura shows resiliency, Justin Flowe earns trust in 31-24 loss

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has now thrown seven interceptions against MSU in his career.
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has now thrown seven interceptions against MSU in his career. (Rogelio V. Solis | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Throwing three interceptions in the first quarter of the game, history started to repeat itself for quarterback Jayden de Laura against Mississippi State after throwing three picks against the Bulldogs last season. With the offense starting to dwindle in the midst of a surge of cowbells clinking in unison, coach Jedd Fisch talked to de Laura, and just like that — a switch flipped for the second-year signal-caller. Although not the result the Wildcats wanted with a 31-24 overtime loss, it is clear the UA’s leader is able to be a catalyst for his team through thick and thin.

"Yeah I [told] him what I tell him all the time, I love him, I know he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country, thing's happen sometimes, so what? Figure out a way to go win the game," Fisch said following the loss on Saturday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}