Initially moving from El Paso to Tucson to live with his dad when growing up, Arizona freshman guard KJ Lewis said that his experience in the Old Pueblo helped “give me the dream” to play for the Wildcats.

“Being a big fan of the Sean Miller era and Aaron Gordon and all of those guys, it was definitely a big help [in my decision to come to Arizona],” Lewis said Thursday.

Lewis said that he didn’t watch any games at the McKale Center, but remembers watching Arizona play Wisconsin in the Elite Eight at Trident Pizza Pub.

“That was my closest to getting to watching them play,” Lewis said.