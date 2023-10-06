Ahead of Saturday's game against USC, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media in his weekly press conference Thursday afternoon.

Fisch provided a handful of injury updates, while also recapping the 31-24 loss against against Washington and talking about the success of the Pac-12 conference as a whole.

After facing Michael Penix last week, UA will be facing another Heisman candidate, who won the award last year, this weekend in Caleb Williams who drew high praise from Fisch.

"What isn't impressive (about Williams)," Fisch said. "... He looks the part, he has a great arm, he has a great feel, he understands the RPO game... He is a challenge and that's why he won the Heisman."

Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.