Five Takeaways: Jedd Fisch weekly Thursday press conference
Ahead of Saturday's game against USC, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media in his weekly press conference Thursday afternoon.
Fisch provided a handful of injury updates, while also recapping the 31-24 loss against against Washington and talking about the success of the Pac-12 conference as a whole.
After facing Michael Penix last week, UA will be facing another Heisman candidate, who won the award last year, this weekend in Caleb Williams who drew high praise from Fisch.
"What isn't impressive (about Williams)," Fisch said. "... He looks the part, he has a great arm, he has a great feel, he understands the RPO game... He is a challenge and that's why he won the Heisman."
Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say.
Injury updates
There is no major change regarding the status of Jayden de Laura according to Fisch. He did mention de Laura was able to take individual reps in practice on Wednesday, so he is "more hopeful" he'll be able to play than this time last week when de Laura did not practice at all.
Nonetheless, both de Laura and Noah Fifita are continuing to see reps in practice with Fifita taking the majority of the team reps
Fisch added that Justin Flowe was injured against Stanford two weeks ago and was unable to practice last Tuesday and Wednesday which led to him not seeing the field much last Saturday against Washington.
He was able to practice on Tuesday and looks to be a full-go for this weekend's game against the Trojans.
