Arizona is beginning its weekend in Southern California on a high note. The Wildcats secured their second commitment of the day Friday afternoon by successfully flipping another former San Diego State pledge. Three-star linebacker Stacy Bey has been a priority target for the Wildcats going back to early in the year. He ultimately committed to the Aztecs early in the process back in March, but Arizona next stopped pursuing the 6-foot prospect from Rancho Cucamonga High School.

Last week, UA had Bey out for an official visit alongside teammate and fellow San Diego State commit Rahim Wright. Both announced their pledges to UA on Friday after announcing their decommitments to the Aztecs earlier in the week. Bey's announcement came just hours after Wright, a defensive back prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, made his flip public. The versatile two-way prospect also holds offers from programs such as Colorado, Louisville, Florida State, Oregon, Washington, Missouri and others. He is now the 22nd commitment for the Wildcats in the 2024 class.