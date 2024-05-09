Tuesday afternoon, Arizona received a commitment from a transfer in former Campbell guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who has put his name in the NBA Draft but kept his college eligibility in order to get feedback from scouts in the league.

During the 2023-24 season with the Camels, Dell'Orso averaged 19.5 points per game while collecting 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists to go along with his 49% shooting in 32 games.

Now, the Wildcats have added three players from the portal in forwards Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka and Dell'Orso being the latest addition and the first guard transferring into the program this offseason.