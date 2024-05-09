Advertisement
Breakdown: What Anthony Dell'Orso brings to Arizona

Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

Video credit to College Basketball Scouting (YouTube)

Tuesday afternoon, Arizona received a commitment from a transfer in former Campbell guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who has put his name in the NBA Draft but kept his college eligibility in order to get feedback from scouts in the league.

During the 2023-24 season with the Camels, Dell'Orso averaged 19.5 points per game while collecting 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists to go along with his 49% shooting in 32 games.

Now, the Wildcats have added three players from the portal in forwards Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka and Dell'Orso being the latest addition and the first guard transferring into the program this offseason.

Overall, this was a great addition for Tommy Lloyd's basketball roster and puts the Wildcats in a better spot for the 2024-25 season. Bellow, we'll be breaking down the game of Dell'Orso and potential lineups for the team depending on how things play out with guard Caleb Love and forward KJ Lewis when it comes to their NBA Draft decisions.

Breaking down Anthony Dell'Orso's game

Scoring:

The top skillset of Dell'Orso is his scoring ability and when you look at his stats from the 2023-24 season, he was able to record 25-plus points seven times and dropped 24 points twice. He can clearly be a scoring threat and give the Wildcats a boost on the offensive side of the ball.

