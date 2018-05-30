Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-30 14:05:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Beauchamp continues to hold Arizona high in his recruitment

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Orange, California — Marjon Beauchamp continues to have a solid spring with Team Bradley NW Panthers on the travel ball circuit. His team was once again in action in California over the weekend at ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}