BASEBALL: Arizona loses lead in fifth inning, drops series to USC

After evening its three-game series against USC on Saturday, Arizona dropped the rubber match Sunday afternoon losing to the Trojans, 8-5, at Dedeaux Field.

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Susac had a brief outing, only going 2 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs and five hits for the Wildcats. He also walked a pair of batters but most notably, he did not strike out any Trojans. Susac took the no decision in the game.

After struggling, Susac’s ERA is now sitting at 7.55 on the season.

Offensively, the Wildcats (33-17, 14-10 Pac-12) had nine hits as a team and were led by the multi-hit games of shortstop Nik McClaughry and first baseman Noah Turley who went 2-for-5 and 2-for-4, respectively. However, it was the one-hit wonders who provided the runs as Daniel Susac hit a sacrifice fly to score McClaughry and Chase Davis homered in the first inning to give Arizona an early 2-0 lead.

After falling behind in the fourth inning, Tony Bullard came out the following inning and delivered a three-run double that allowed Susac, Davis and Tanner O’Tremba to cross the plate putting the Cats up 5-4.