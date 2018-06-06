"Just coach Mazzone and coach Sumlin and what they're trying to build," Gunnell said of why Arizona is the spot for him. "Then the education really surprised me with how good the business school is."

Gunnell was previously committed to the Arizona coaches back when they were at Texas A&M, but when Sumlin was let go as the head coach in College Station Gunnell took a step back. That connection with the coaches remained and he took an official visit to Tucson earlier this spring.

It has felt like a strong possibility for weeks now, but finally Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell announced his decision to commit to Arizona Wednesday afternoon. It was a recruitment for Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone that was years in the making, so much so that it happened twice.

Mazzone in particular played a big part in getting the Houston (Texas) St. Pius X standout signal caller to rejoin him at Arizona and the feeling Gunnell got from the staff on his visit helped push things over the top when it came time to make a decision.

"I feel a comfortability with the coaches and the quarterback room is more relaxed and they have fun," Gunnell said of the group Mazzone leads. "... I've looked at his track record and all the quarterbacks kind of look like me, tall and throw the ball. He's an awesome person.

"He's funny and he's never going to get up into you, he's actually going to teach you."

Gunnell's visit out to Arizona played a big part in his decision and while it wasn't a serious option before Sumlin and Mazzone joined the program he was impressed on his trip out to Tucson.

"The school was actually beautiful, and I actually didn't expect that," he said about the trip this spring.

The new UA quarterback commit has several teammates who are highly ranked and on Arizona's radar so now his attention will turn to bringing more Texas recruits with him to the desert. Personally, the early decision will give Gunnell some time to focus on getting better and prepare for his final high school season.

"It's a huge relief," he said of making his decision.

Should Gunnell hold on to his spot at No. 70 on the Rivals100 list and goes through with signing with UA he would be the highest-rated recruit to end up at Arizona out of high school in the last eight years.

He is now the fourth member of UA's 2019 class and the third prospect from Texas to pull the trigger on a commitment to the Wildcats in this cycle.