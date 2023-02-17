News More News
Arizona's offense unlocks the court with a steady mid-range attack

Guard Kylan Boswell scored eight points going 4-for-5 from the field.
Troy Hutchison
Staff Writer
One of the lost arts in the game of basketball is the mid range shot, with very few players even at the NBA level taking that shot with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan being true mid-range masters. Well, the Wildcats took something out of their books adding a new threat to the Arizona offense in the team's 81-59 win over Utah.

With forward Azuolas Tubelis in foul trouble and getting benched for the remainder of the first half for picking up the technical, Arizona's guards attacked with mid-range jumpers knocking down five of those shots.

It seemed to spark the Wildcats offense that stated off the game struggling the first three minutes. After a few of those mid-range buckets, Arizona was able to go on a 10-0 run in the first half and even took a 18-point lead at one point in time during that half.


{{ article.author_name }}