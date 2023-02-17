With forward Azuolas Tubelis in foul trouble and getting benched for the remainder of the first half for picking up the technical, Arizona's guards attacked with mid-range jumpers knocking down five of those shots.

It seemed to spark the Wildcats offense that stated off the game struggling the first three minutes. After a few of those mid-range buckets, Arizona was able to go on a 10-0 run in the first half and even took a 18-point lead at one point in time during that half.



