One of the lost arts in the game of basketball is the mid range shot, with very few players even at the NBA level taking that shot with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan being true mid-range masters. Well, the Wildcats took something out of their books adding a new threat to the Arizona offense in the team's 81-59 win over Utah.
With forward Azuolas Tubelis in foul trouble and getting benched for the remainder of the first half for picking up the technical, Arizona's guards attacked with mid-range jumpers knocking down five of those shots.
It seemed to spark the Wildcats offense that stated off the game struggling the first three minutes. After a few of those mid-range buckets, Arizona was able to go on a 10-0 run in the first half and even took a 18-point lead at one point in time during that half.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.