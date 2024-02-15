Arizona officially announces Dino Babers as offensive coordinator
Arizona officially announced Dino Babers as its offensive coordinator Thursday afternoon. Babers' hire was first reported by GOAZCATS.com.
The former Syracuse Orange head coach will now be coming back to Tucson after coaching UA from 1995-2000. Babers will have experience in this coordinating role at Arizona, serving as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Wildcats' all-time winningest head coach Dick Tomey from 1998 to 2000 season.
During his previous tenure at Arizona, Babers coached several Wildcats that have reached the NFL, including Trung Canidate, Lance Briggs, and newest UA wide receivers coach Bobby Wade.
Throughout his entire 40 year coaching career, Babers has coached or recruited 70 NFL players, including four All-Pros and three Pro Bowlers.
Babers has head coaching experience for three collegiate teams since 2012, leading Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse to double digit win seasons.
In Babers' final season at Syracuse, he led the Orange to a top-100 total offense and 47th best rushing offense in the country.
Brent Brennan's staff will now add more leadership and head coaching experience to lead the offensive side of the ball, poised to bring more fuel to the 2024 Wildcats' attack.
