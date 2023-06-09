Arizona softball has hired Christian Conrad to replace Taryne Mowatt-McKinney as the Wildcats newest pitching coach as the Wildcats made the announcement official Friday afternoon.

“We are very excited to welcome Christian to the Wildcat Family,” head coach Caitlin Lowe said. “He is passionate about the development of his pitching staff and the use of cutting-edge analytics and technology that have become difference-makers in our sport. A true student of the game and energetic recruiter, Christian will make an immediate impact on our program’s quest to win our next national championship.”