HOUSTON, Tex. -- Strake Jesuit running back Michael Wiley only holds one Power Five offer thus far from Arizona, but that’s all he’s needed to keep busy when it comes to his commitment. Wiley was in Tucson for the Wildcats spring game on an unofficial visit and is looking to make a return during the summer on an official. He said that even though Arizona is perhaps his most notable offer to-date, he was objectively impressed with what he saw from the program during his time out there. “The culture, the weight room and their work ethic really stood out,” he said. “The spring game was really good, I like the quarterback - he’s real nice - he’s quick, fast, and they had a big receiver that was big and fast that was fun to watch.”

Wiley said that he feels the interest in him from the staff has been significant, and in addition to his relationship with running backs coach Clarence McKinney, he’s spent a fair amount of time speaking with head coach Kevin Sumlin. The attention that he’s received from the entire staff has made him feel included from the start. “I like them a lot - I think they’re my favorite right now,” he said. “I’m in contact with pretty much every coach. I talk to Coach Sumlin a lot, he really likes me and I like him a lot too. I think it’s going good with Arizona right now and I really like them.” Wiley said that over the course of the spring Iowa State, Utah and Toledo have all given him the indication that they are interested in him as well, and he could be in for a few more FBS offers over the next few weeks. Even if those teams enter the race, however, leap-frogging the Wildcats could be a tall order for them. “I think some of those schools will be looking at offering me before spring ends,” he said. “I’m trying to hold off to see what happens, but Arizona is my number-one team right now.”

RIVALS REACTION