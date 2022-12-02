2023 WR Trech Kekahuna opens important stretch with Arizona visit
It has been an eventful fall for 2023 receiver Trech Kekahuna. He helped Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman earn another state title in Nevada, and his recruitment hit a new level around the same time the school he had been committed to replaced its head coach. Kekahuna committed to Wisconsin in the summer but when the program decided to part ways with head coach Paul Chryst it prompted the three-star prospect to begin looking at his other options.
He backed off his commitment to the Badgers in November, and around that same time more schools began to jump into the mix with offers. Kekahuna released a top eight shortly after that decision with Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington State, Arizona State, Hawaii, Incarnate Word and Wisconsin making the cut.
Now that his season has hit a lull as Bishop Gorman awaits a bowl game this winter, Kekahuna has some time to focus on the next steps in his career.
That will begin with an official visit to Arizona this weekend as Kekahuna gets an opportunity to see a program up close that he has familiarity with already through some of his former teammates.
The 5-foot-11 speedster previously played at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, which is the former home of current Arizona players Jayden de Laura and Jonah Savaiinaea. Current UA commit Julian Savaiinaea is another St. Louis connection for Arizona to Kekahuna.
Those relationships plus Arizona's consistent effort in pursuing him in recent weeks after offering has pushed Kekahuna to make the trip out to Tucson to get more familiar with the Wildcats.
"I've been talking to Jayden and Jonah since before the offer," Kekahuna said. "They tell me the same thing all the time, 'Coach [Jedd] Fisch is the one. He's the one that's going to get you going, because he knows what it takes to go to the next level.' So, that's what they've told me and explained to me."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news