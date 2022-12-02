Now that his season has hit a lull as Bishop Gorman awaits a bowl game this winter, Kekahuna has some time to focus on the next steps in his career.

That will begin with an official visit to Arizona this weekend as Kekahuna gets an opportunity to see a program up close that he has familiarity with already through some of his former teammates.

The 5-foot-11 speedster previously played at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, which is the former home of current Arizona players Jayden de Laura and Jonah Savaiinaea. Current UA commit Julian Savaiinaea is another St. Louis connection for Arizona to Kekahuna.

Those relationships plus Arizona's consistent effort in pursuing him in recent weeks after offering has pushed Kekahuna to make the trip out to Tucson to get more familiar with the Wildcats.

"I've been talking to Jayden and Jonah since before the offer," Kekahuna said. "They tell me the same thing all the time, 'Coach [Jedd] Fisch is the one. He's the one that's going to get you going, because he knows what it takes to go to the next level.' So, that's what they've told me and explained to me."