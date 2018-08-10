Year 3 an important one for Yates, Arizona's defense
Whenever a coach discusses his new recruiting class he mentions three years as the time span when you can truly judge a class. At that point either the players have started playing and are into their junior years or they redshirted and have at least some experience under their belts. In that third year you tend to know if a player will be successful or not.
For a coach, that three-year span is a similar process. The first year a new coach is trying to get a grasp for his new surroundings while also working to put his stamp on players he often didn't have any part in recruiting. It's that third year when there are a couple recruiting classes in the fold and players have had a chance to get to know how that coach works.
Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is now entering that third year of installing his defense, but the added wrinkle is that he is doing it this year under a new head coach – albeit one he has worked for previously.
Fans are going to expect the Wildcats to make a jump on that defensive side of the ball and with Khalil Tate generating plenty of buzz it could be the right time for UA to make its move up the conference totem pole once again.
Much like fans will want to see an improved defense, Yates has his own expectations for the upcoming season and it is around this time in his tenure at UA that he wants to see some more growth as well.
"I gave myself a certain amount of time when I came here in 16," he said this week. "I looked and saw what I had. To me, I said three or four years would be enough time to recruit the right kind of guys here. Every year in college football is a big year, but I think this year is a huge year for us because this is my third year as a coordinator. it's the third year for some guys in the system and understanding the system. So, yeah, but I want to be good every year."
Having players who are more familiar with the system is benefit Yates has this season. Like him, there are several players who have spent a lot of their careers in his defense such as Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jace Whittaker and Dereck Boles while several young players such as Tony Fields II, Colin Schooler and Lorenzo Burns have spent their entire careers just learning Yates' scheme.
Heading into the third season under the UA defensive coordinator has made it easier on that group to hit the ground running in preparation for this season than in other years.
"It's going to be an exciting year," Whittaker said. "Everybody is communicating. At first you don't really know what you're doing you just go out there and do what you're told. Now everybody has a grasp of it and they can add their twists to it and play football, really."
One of the biggest areas of improvement Yates wants to see his team take its next step in is with its run defense. The Wildcats gave up 185 yards on the ground per game last season and teams ran it on Yates' defense an average of 40 times each contest. Being able to handle that and slow down the positive yards teams have gained on the ground against the 'Cats is at the top of the list for Yates.
"Our next step is to be a lot better against the run," he said. "Looking back when I whether I was an assistant coach or a coordinator and looking at what we were good at, and when we were good we were stopping the run. So, we've gotta be better at fitting our gaps and be better at getting downhill."
Yates said he has spent most of his time in camp with the front seven while trusting John Rushing to work with the safeties and Demetrice Martin to work with the cornerbacks while he focuses on the defensive linemen and linebacker to prepare for the season.
UA will wrap up its first full week of camp Saturday with a practice Friday night as well. The season opener is scheduled for Sept. 1 at home against BYU.
