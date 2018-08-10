Whenever a coach discusses his new recruiting class he mentions three years as the time span when you can truly judge a class. At that point either the players have started playing and are into their junior years or they redshirted and have at least some experience under their belts. In that third year you tend to know if a player will be successful or not.

For a coach, that three-year span is a similar process. The first year a new coach is trying to get a grasp for his new surroundings while also working to put his stamp on players he often didn't have any part in recruiting. It's that third year when there are a couple recruiting classes in the fold and players have had a chance to get to know how that coach works.

Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is now entering that third year of installing his defense, but the added wrinkle is that he is doing it this year under a new head coach – albeit one he has worked for previously.

Fans are going to expect the Wildcats to make a jump on that defensive side of the ball and with Khalil Tate generating plenty of buzz it could be the right time for UA to make its move up the conference totem pole once again.

Much like fans will want to see an improved defense, Yates has his own expectations for the upcoming season and it is around this time in his tenure at UA that he wants to see some more growth as well.

"I gave myself a certain amount of time when I came here in 16," he said this week. "I looked and saw what I had. To me, I said three or four years would be enough time to recruit the right kind of guys here. Every year in college football is a big year, but I think this year is a huge year for us because this is my third year as a coordinator. it's the third year for some guys in the system and understanding the system. So, yeah, but I want to be good every year."