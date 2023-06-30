ORLANDO, Fla. – The second day of games at the NBPA Top 100 Camp is in the books. A few players looked like they were playing on tired legs but there were still plenty of solid performances in front of the assembled college coaches, NBA scouts and media. MORE COVERAGE: Wood's Day 1 takeaways

FLORY BIDUNGA FLOURISHED

One of the top four players in the 2024 class, and the No. 1 center, Flory Bidunga was the most dominant player we watched on Thursday. He made all eight of his shot attempts – most of them thunderous dunks – on the way to 17 points, and grabbed nine rebounds. A very active 6-foot-10, 230-pounder, Bidunga was impressive defensively. On the perimeter he was comfortable switching on screens to guard a smaller player and in the paint his presence is respected by drivers. Bidunga only sent one shot back in the game we watched but he has nine blocks in four games. He seems to challenge just about everything.

*****

KNUEPPEL IS NOT JUST A SHOOTER

When I watched Kon Knueppel on Wednesday morning, I jotted down this in my notes: He is a shot maker, didn’t do much else, but looks like he can. But on Thursday afternoon, Knueppel had his best overall performance of the camp. He scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shots (4-of-6 threes), grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, dished five assists and had zero turnovers in 26 minutes of action. He can get it done on all three levels but Knueppel’s game starts with his jump shot. A very capable spot-up shooter, Knueppel also knocks down shots coming off screens or dribble-handoffs. Knueppel held his own defensively against players who were taller and heavier than his listed 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, and blocked three shots during his afternoon game.

*****

DARIUS ACUFF JR. IS A BUCKET GETTER

The top-ranked point guard in the 2025 class, Darius Acuff scores from just about anywhere on the floor. The aggressive scoring guard is not flashy but is very dangerous with the ball. Defenders cannot relax when Acuff is on the floor. You have to be ready to guard on every catch and make him take tough contested shots. He plays with great pace and uses his body extremely well to finish around the basket. Acuff just finds a way to score.

*****

CARTER BRYANT FOUND A WAY DESPITE POOR SHOOTING

Arizona commit Carter Bryant didn’t have his best shooting game when we watched him Thursday afternoon (1-of-7 from the field), but he remained locked in and grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with five assists, three blocks and a steal to help his team get a victory. Bryant played quite a bit of point forward, was very vocal directing teammates at both ends of the court, is unselfish and has a really good feel for the game. A strong 6-foot-8, 215-pounder, Bryant moves very well with good speed – sometimes beating guards down the court. He still has some things to work on but Bryant is a terrific get for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats.

*****

McKINLEY MAKES PLAYS