It took some time, but Arizona's big recruiting day had its first payoff Saturday when the program landed its first commit in the 2019 class. When new head coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff arrived they had little room to work with, but now they have been able to start laying the groundwork for their first class and the first piece fell into place Saturday.
Three-star cornerback Logan Wilson has hinted that his visit out to Arizona this week would be a meaningful one and it turned out to be the trip that would change his recruitment. Saturday, the Dallas-Bishop Dunne recruit finally made his decision to commit to Arizona public becoming UA's first recruit for the current cycle.
The 5-foot-11 prospect checks off a couple boxes for UA in that he is from Texas and comes at a position of need with the coaching staff looking to load up at cornerback in this class.
"Oh I love them, I love them," Wilson said about Arizona and his future coaching staff. "That's family right there. I love them. They seem like they're about to do an extremely good job with the team they've got coming up. I feel like they're going to change the program."
Wilson picked Arizona over offers from Iowa, UTEP, UTSA, Toledo and South Alabama among others, but the way the Wildcats' staff treated him made a difference throughout his recruitment.
"They text me every day, every day," Wilson previously said about the impact Arizona's staff has had on his recruitment. "They call me about three times a week to see how I'm doing and I like that. Normally coaches don't treat you like that and call to see how you and your family are doing.
"I like how they care about me and my family not just me."
UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, in particular, is someone the future Wildcats defensive back hit it off with during his recruitment in addition to Sumlin.
"Coach Meat, we've been talking since he was at UCLA," Wilson said. "Coach Sumlin he knew me because when he was at A&M they were about to offer me there. When coach Martin got to Arizona he came down to Bishop Dunne and watched me do DB drills and one-on-ones and I think he liked it."
Arizona has been the favorite since the program offered and it was an offer the three-star recruit had hoped to hear from since it was a childhood dream school.
"My dreams came true, because that's where I wanted to go since I was small," Wilson said.
Now Wilson will get that opportunity as he became the first commit in the 2019 class for the Wildcats on Saturday.