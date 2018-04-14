It took some time, but Arizona's big recruiting day had its first payoff Saturday when the program landed its first commit in the 2019 class. When new head coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff arrived they had little room to work with, but now they have been able to start laying the groundwork for their first class and the first piece fell into place Saturday.

Three-star cornerback Logan Wilson has hinted that his visit out to Arizona this week would be a meaningful one and it turned out to be the trip that would change his recruitment. Saturday, the Dallas-Bishop Dunne recruit finally made his decision to commit to Arizona public becoming UA's first recruit for the current cycle.

The 5-foot-11 prospect checks off a couple boxes for UA in that he is from Texas and comes at a position of need with the coaching staff looking to load up at cornerback in this class.

"Oh I love them, I love them," Wilson said about Arizona and his future coaching staff. "That's family right there. I love them. They seem like they're about to do an extremely good job with the team they've got coming up. I feel like they're going to change the program."