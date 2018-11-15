Williams continues to shine as Miller collects win No. 250 at UA
Arizona's third game of the season looked similar to its first two. There were moments when the Wildcats couldn't seem to find rhythm on offense and a few times there were defensive breakdowns, but ultimately a big scoring run helped UA run away with a 79-46 victory in the last game before the team heads to Maui next week for the Maui Invitational beginning Monday.
Something else that stayed consistent for the 3-0 Wildcats Wednesday night was just how impressive freshman guard Brandon Williams looked once again with his ability to take care of the ball. Yes, he was tied with Brandon Randolph for the team lead with 21 points in the win, but it was again his ability to correct something that plagued him in the Red-Blue Game and exhibition season that truly impressed.
So far this season Williams has 16 assists and no turnovers. Not only would that be remarkable for any freshman, but for someone who isn't afraid to take the ball to the rim or use his ball handling to create shots it certainly looks even better.
Williams is someone who is playing two positions right now, but as the Wildcats have secured easy wins through the first three games he has done a lot of work as the reserve point guard in his time on the floor. When you take that into consideration with everything else he has provided offensively it is certainly something to recognize from the first-year player.
"Brandon Williams, for a freshman, for him to play in three games and not have a turnover that's astonishing, because the way he plays isn't safe," UA head coach Sean Miller said. "He makes plays at the basket, he pushes the ball in transition and I think it says a lot about his intelligence as a player. He doesn't force things.
"... He takes what the defense gives, and sometimes you don't see a guard get that until they're long gone from college. He almost has that right now, and he's a big reason why we've been able to play with single-digit turnovers."
Williams mentioned before the season that limiting turnovers was something at the top of his to-do list to start his first year. He has quickly remedied that problem in UA's first few games.
"I'm just trying to make the right play and take what the defense gives no matter if it's me scoring or me getting an assist," he said after Wednesday's win in regards to his impressive assist-to-turnover ratio. "It's happening and I'm not turning the ball over, so that's pretty good."
Something else that could be described as "pretty good" is just how quickly Miller was able to earn his 250th win with the Wildcats. The UA head coach was able to accomplish the feat in 324 games at the helm in Tucson and just a few days before his 50th birthday – which is this Saturday.
Miller is rare company when it comes to how fast he was able to reach the mark, which happened with his team's win over UTEP Wednesday night, as there are only a handful of coaches who have been able to reach the number faster at their respective programs. Bill Self was able to do it at Kansas in 299 games while John Calipari reached the number in 303 contests at Kentucky. Gonzaga's Mark Few needed 314 games to get there while Roy Williams took 316 games to get to 250 wins at North Carolina.
However, Miller accomplished earning his 250th win before coaches like Mike Krzyzewski at Duke and Tom Izzo at Michigan State among others. The UA head coach downplayed the accomplishment Wednesday night.
"It doesn't mean much at Arizona with coach (Lute) Olson," he said. "I've probably got about 300 left to even come close to him, so the bar is pretty high there. ... In my time at Arizona we've had unreal support of our basketball program all the way from the top down from fan support to our administration investing.
"... They do what they need to do to help us win. ... I've also had some great coaches and staffs. We have a really good staff right now. First and foremost is our players. We've had a great run of not only terrific talented players but great kids as well. You put all that together and there's a lot of coaches that can win with those things and hopefully we can continue."
Next up is the Maui Invitational for the Wildcats next week when they open up with Iowa State and a potential matchup against Gonzaga looming after that. It is a trip for Miller that could certainly show him a lot about his team considering the Wildcats have not been challenged much in the first three games.
"I think all eight teams that travel to Maui will certainly learn their strengths and weaknesses even more," Miller said. "... The competition is the highest level that I've seen in a tournament."