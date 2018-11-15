Arizona's third game of the season looked similar to its first two. There were moments when the Wildcats couldn't seem to find rhythm on offense and a few times there were defensive breakdowns, but ultimately a big scoring run helped UA run away with a 79-46 victory in the last game before the team heads to Maui next week for the Maui Invitational beginning Monday.

Something else that stayed consistent for the 3-0 Wildcats Wednesday night was just how impressive freshman guard Brandon Williams looked once again with his ability to take care of the ball. Yes, he was tied with Brandon Randolph for the team lead with 21 points in the win, but it was again his ability to correct something that plagued him in the Red-Blue Game and exhibition season that truly impressed.

So far this season Williams has 16 assists and no turnovers. Not only would that be remarkable for any freshman, but for someone who isn't afraid to take the ball to the rim or use his ball handling to create shots it certainly looks even better.

Williams is someone who is playing two positions right now, but as the Wildcats have secured easy wins through the first three games he has done a lot of work as the reserve point guard in his time on the floor. When you take that into consideration with everything else he has provided offensively it is certainly something to recognize from the first-year player.

"Brandon Williams, for a freshman, for him to play in three games and not have a turnover that's astonishing, because the way he plays isn't safe," UA head coach Sean Miller said. "He makes plays at the basket, he pushes the ball in transition and I think it says a lot about his intelligence as a player. He doesn't force things.

"... He takes what the defense gives, and sometimes you don't see a guard get that until they're long gone from college. He almost has that right now, and he's a big reason why we've been able to play with single-digit turnovers."

Williams mentioned before the season that limiting turnovers was something at the top of his to-do list to start his first year. He has quickly remedied that problem in UA's first few games.

"I'm just trying to make the right play and take what the defense gives no matter if it's me scoring or me getting an assist," he said after Wednesday's win in regards to his impressive assist-to-turnover ratio. "It's happening and I'm not turning the ball over, so that's pretty good."