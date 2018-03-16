"But it's difficult to exit the tournament the way we have because it doesn't shed light on a lot of the great moments ... All that goes away when you lose in the tournament, but in particular lose in the first round the way we did. It wasn't a lack of effort, certainly wasn't a lack of wanting to advance. We got beat. And we got beat by a good team. A well-coached team. A team that was tough."

"Well, we knew we had a very tough draw," Miller said after the loss. "We knew we were playing an excellent basketball team. And the team, quite frankly, that we didn't necessarily match up well with. We prepared hard but we ran into a team that played well on a night where we didn't. They certainly had a lot to do with that.

Behind strong guard play and big performances from point guard Wes Clark and versatile forward Jeremy Harris the Bulls ran away with Thursday's game eventually handing Arizona an 89-68 loss and an early exit from the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

If it was it didn't feel like it, but much of that had to do with the team on the other sideline. The No. 4-seed Wildcats (27-8) just had to deal with more than they could handle from Nate Oats' 13th-seeded Buffalo squad. The Bulls (27-8) were billed as a sort of poor man's Arizona State, but Thursday night they showed the should be considered a good college basketball team more than anything else.

That's what this was supposed to be for Sean Miller – his most talented team at Arizona. That will be debated for years to come, but it was hard for fans to think that watching UA's NCAA Tournament opener Thursday night at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

A first-round exit. It wasn't what Arizona or its fans envisioned, but if you watched the Wildcats play this season it was always possible. In the NCAA Tournament it only takes one team to have the right recipe to take even the most talented team down.

It was eventually a big 19-5 run in the second half that did Arizona in, but despite the Wildcats holding a brief lead for a time the Bulls were in control the entire way and showed that it was the team that simply wanted it more. The Bulls stuck to their game plan of wanting to go fast and their 3-point shooting was what it needed to be to knock off the Pac-12 champs.

Buffalo eventually hit 15 3-pointers while the Wildcats made just two shots from deep.

For Arizona it was the type of performance that was an epitome of the season. There were defensive issues. The shots weren't falling from deep and the Wildcats couldn't seem to find enough ways to get Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and Naismith Trophy finalist Deandre Ayton the ball.

The freshman power forward finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his 24th double double of the season, but as he saw double and triple teams throughout the night his ineffectiveness was noticeable.

"I think sometimes you have to give the defense and the other team the credit," Miller said. "They were able to pressure us at a level that hasn't happened very often. And Deandre's averaged 20 and 10, 20 and 11. I think in the last two or three weeks he's probably closer to 26, 28 points, 15 rebounds. So we've established that we can get him the ball.

"Tonight it wasn't as if we got away from him; it was just that the other team did a great job. I'll use the analogy of a great wide receiver. If the pass rush and the blitzes just continues to get to the quarterback, then that receiver is not going to get as many catches or opportunities. And tonight in the basketball terms their ball pressure, taking us out of our ability to get him the ball, and it certainly played to their advantage and they deserve a lot of credit."

It was the final game for numerous Arizona players including the entire starting five. Next season will bring a new chapter to the program and with Miller having no current commits and two coaching hires to make it is now the start of what will be an interesting offseason in Tucson.

That was one reason seniors like Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright wanted to get the job done now. Arizona's apparent window for making that elusive return to the Final Four is closing for now it would seem, and that is something that will weigh heavy on the upperclassmen who gave it multiple chances during their time at UA.

"It's a disappointing time for us," Ristic said. "We didn't expect to lose this tournament. And the last four years, like, doesn't feel good right now. It's frustrating. It's something we didn't expect."

Arizona's game with Buffalo felt eerily similar to another early exit the team had. Just two years ago the Wildcats found themselves leaving the NCAA Tournament after just one game when Wichita State, an 11-seed, beat Arizona as a No. 6-seed by 10 points stunning the Miller's team in similar fashion.

Thursday's game felt a lot like that one to the 'Cats.

"This game feels a lot like Wichita," Miller said. "Wichita, they had those guards and they pressured us, and they were physical and an excellent team. Buffalo, excellent team, physical, pressured us and both of our first-round exits had that in common."

Arizona will now make a return to Tucson with plenty of uncertainty moving forward. Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins are all expected to officially declare for the NBA Draft leaving just six returning players for next year's roster in addition to the cloud of the FBI investigation hanging over McKale Center as well. Miller will also have to replace assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson who was arrested as part of that FBI case and associate head coach Lorenzo Romar who will be the next head coach at Pepperdine.

There will certainly be change coming to Tucson next season, but just how much still remains unclear.