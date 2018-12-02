Wildcats leave Connecticut with important road victory
Arizona (6-2) faced its first true road test Sunday in Hartford as the Wildcats flew across the country to take on Dan Hurley's UConn squad. In what turned into a rough finish from the field for the 'Cats down the stretch UA was able to grind out a 76-72 victory despite going the final 6:43 without a basket.
Sophomore wing Brandon Randolph was key in the final minutes as he converted all seven of his free-throw attempts in the final 2:13 of the game. He ended the game with 20 points to lead the Wildcats.
It was another tale of two halves for the Wildcats this season as the scoring once again went through cold stretches. UA was able to find contributions from the bench as the starting group struggled some on the scoring end. Arizona had 19 bench points through the first 20 minutes and only five turnovers as a team.
That changed in the second half with just five points from the bench and nine turnovers to finish with 14 for the game. Defense and free throws helped the Wildcats keep a lead in the game before freshman guard Brandon Williams sealed it with two free throws with four seconds left on the clock.
Arizona finished the game with 19 makes from the free-throw line on 22 attempts.
"We felt that whether we win or lose the game we're gonna become better," Miller told reporters after Sunday's game. "Playing true road games there's nothing that toughens your team more and gives them the opportunity for big wins than doing that. ... I'm incredibly proud of our guys that we were able to leave with a hard-fought win."
Arizona led the game by as many as eight points in the second half and controlled the game for the most part going back to the first half. UConn (6-2) had a lead with about seven minutes to go in the first half, but outside of that UA was out in front. The Huskies did keep the pressure on the Wildcats with some big shots down the stretch, but a pivotal moment came with 1:27 on the clock when Randolph was fouled by UConn's Tarin Smith while shooting a 3-pointer.
The Arizona wing eventually made all three field goals creating some separation with the Huskies starting to make a run.
UA jumped out to a lead in the first half with good ball movement as the Wildcats found some easy baskets with backdoor cuts and layups in transition. The starting group struggled to get points on the scoreboard early on, but the rest of the lineup picked things up with all nine players who were on the floor in the first 20 minutes scored led by reserves Ryan Luther and Dylan Smith who combined for 15 points in the first half.
"We had big minutes from our bench," UA center Chase Jeter said. "Everybody had a great contribution throughout the game. I think everybody was stronger and confident when they got in the game and that's what led to the win."
The Wildcats will return home for a Thursday-night meeting with Utah Valley before leaving McKale Center once again next Sunday for another 11 a.m. tip off against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Brandon Randolph
|
20 (9-9 FTs)
|
2
|
1
|
Chase Jeter
|
14 (6-9 FGs)
|
7
|
0
|
Dylan Smith
|
10 (2-5 3FGs)
|
5
|
2
|
Ryan Luther
|
10 (4-5 FTs)
|
4
|
1
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Jalen Adams
|
21 (9-16 FGs)
|
5
|
6
|
Eric Cobb
|
12 (6-8 FGs)
|
10
|
0
|
Christian Vital
|
11 (3-6 FGs)
|
3
|
1
|
Tyler Polley
|
8 (3-6 FGs)
|
3
|
0