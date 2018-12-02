Arizona (6-2) faced its first true road test Sunday in Hartford as the Wildcats flew across the country to take on Dan Hurley's UConn squad. In what turned into a rough finish from the field for the 'Cats down the stretch UA was able to grind out a 76-72 victory despite going the final 6:43 without a basket.

Sophomore wing Brandon Randolph was key in the final minutes as he converted all seven of his free-throw attempts in the final 2:13 of the game. He ended the game with 20 points to lead the Wildcats.

It was another tale of two halves for the Wildcats this season as the scoring once again went through cold stretches. UA was able to find contributions from the bench as the starting group struggled some on the scoring end. Arizona had 19 bench points through the first 20 minutes and only five turnovers as a team.

That changed in the second half with just five points from the bench and nine turnovers to finish with 14 for the game. Defense and free throws helped the Wildcats keep a lead in the game before freshman guard Brandon Williams sealed it with two free throws with four seconds left on the clock.

Arizona finished the game with 19 makes from the free-throw line on 22 attempts.

"We felt that whether we win or lose the game we're gonna become better," Miller told reporters after Sunday's game. "Playing true road games there's nothing that toughens your team more and gives them the opportunity for big wins than doing that. ... I'm incredibly proud of our guys that we were able to leave with a hard-fought win."