The Arizona Wildcats (19-23) started five freshmen position players on Friday night who combined to collect 12 of the Cats 19 hits in a 15-13 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies (31-11).

The freshmen were represented up and down the Wildcats batting order, including catcher Austin Wells (2x4, 2 R, BB), designated hitter Dayton Dooney (3x6, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI), second baseman Tony Bullard (3x4, R, 3 RBI, BB), right fielder Ryan Holgate (2x4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB), and first baseman Branden Boissiere (2x5, R, 3B).

Holgate’s home run – a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning that landed on top of the Terry Francona Hitting Center – was his fifth of season and cut the Cats deficit to just two runs in the final inning.

When it was all said and done, the Wildcats offense collected 19 base hits – with every member of the starting lineup notching at least one base knock – and six walks en route to a 13-run night. Seven Arizona players swatted multiple base hits, with the trio of Nick Quintana, Dooney, and Bullard leading the way with three apiece.

In addition to the prolific offense, the Cats got a spectacular relief appearance from right-hander Vince Vannelle. The junior reliever tossed 2.0 innings of shutout work at the end of the game to keep the Wildcats within striking distance of the Aggies. Vannelle allowed just two hits and struck out two on just 19 total pitches.

The Wildcats homestand rolls on this weekend with a three-game series against the Oregon Ducks. Game one on Friday is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. MST