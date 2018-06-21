History has been made. Arizona has its first ever No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and the Phoenix Suns have the next piece to the puzzle for the franchise. Thursday night Deandre Ayton didn't have to wait long to hear his name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the Phoenix Suns opted to stay with the player they have watched plenty of making Ayton the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ayton averaged over 20 points and more than 11 rebounds in his lone season at UA and it was enough to earn him the edge in what is a loaded top of the draft. Always viewed as one of the top prospects throughout his high school career, the native of the Bahamas was everything he was expected to be and more during his time in Tucson.

He is someone Sean Miller felt was the clear choice for the top pick because of the variety of skills he has, some of which he wasn't even able to show in college.

"His intelligence, his competitive spirit, his natural athleticism," Miller recently said about why he believed Ayton would become the program's first No. 1 pick. "He's 7-foot-1, 260 pounds, 40-plus vertical jump, unreal hands, soft touch, can play today's NBA game. I watch (Clint) Capela and the role that he's carved out with the Houston Rockets and the improvement he's made. I think about Deandre playing that role on that team and I don't know how you could ever stop them with him in that position."

Ayton had no worries about his spot in the draft after he worked out for the Suns earlier in the month. One of the reasons he chose to play for the Wildcats was because his mother liked the Phoenix area after the family moved from the Bahamas, and all just seemed to make too much sense for everyone involved.

“I know I’m going number one,” he told reporters after his workout with the Suns.

Phoenix was able to have a close eye on Ayton throughout his time in Tucson and the Wildcats even played a game at the big man's new home at Talkin Stick Arena. That familiarity was something that helped in coming to the conclusion that Ayton was the right man for the franchise.

“This is a historic day for the Phoenix Suns franchise,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said Thursday. “Deandre is a special player and we are thrilled to welcome him home to Phoenix. It is extremely rare for a player with his size, length and athleticism to be able to not only finish around the rim but also step away from the basket and make shots. At 7-1 and exceptionally strong, he is uniquely gifted with his hand-eye coordination and footwork. In addition, he has strong ties to this area and we can’t wait to see him in a Suns uniform.”