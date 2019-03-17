Freshman right-hander Quinn Flanagan worked a masterful complete-game shutout as the Arizona Wildcats (11-7, 1-1) rocked the Utah Utes (7-7, 1-1) with an 8-0 victory on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Flanagan cruised through the Utah lineup nearly four times, and allowed runners to advance into scoring position just three times over the course of the night. He limited the Utes to just six hits and struck out four batters on 115 pitches. His was the first complete-game shutout effort by a Wildcats pitcher since Cody Deason blanked UCLA on May 3, 2018.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead on offense to aid Flanagan’s strong outing – second baseman Cameron Cannon hit a two-run home run to center field in the Wildcats second plate appearance of the game, and third baseman Nick Quintana followed him with a solo home run in the next at-bat. Quintana’s first home run of the year gave the Cats an early 3-0 advantage in the first inning.

The Wildcats jumped on the Utes again in the third inning as they struck for ur runs, highlighted by a two-RBI double from center fielder Matt Fraizer.

Cannon connected once more for a solo home run to left-center field in the bottom of the fourth, giving him four homers on the year and creating the final score of 8-0 in favor of the Cats.

In addition to Cannon and Quintana, the Wildcats got offensive contributions from left fielder Donta Williams (1x3, 2 R, BB, HBP), catcher Matthew Dyer (0x2, R, RBI, BB, HBP), Fraizer (1x3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), and shortstop Jacob Blas (0x4, RBI).