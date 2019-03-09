Impressive pitching and a strong offensive performance led the Arizona Wildcats (9-5) to a 7-5 series-opening victory over the visiting College of Charleston Cougars (9-4) on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Senior left-hander Avery Weems (2-0) got the start for Arizona and limited Charleston to five runs, all of which were unearned, while striking out a season-high five batters. Weems allowed just one hit through his first five innings of work, and at one point retired seven straight Cougar hitters while earning the win.

Freshman Bryce Collins relieved Weems, worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth, and proceeded to cruise through the remainder of the game. Collins allowed no hits and threw just 33 pitches over 3.1 innings en route to collecting his first collegiate save.

Continuing a season-long trend, the top of the Wildcats order hammered the Charleston pitchers early and often. Left fielder Donta Williams, shortstop Cameron Cannon, and center fielder Matt Fraizer combined to go 8-for-14 with five runs scored and four RBI to lead the Arizona offense.

Williams finished the game a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and led off four innings with base knocks. His four runs scored marked a new single-game career high. Fraizer tacked on a pair of singles, a double, and a sacrifice fly to drive in four runs.

Also reaching base multiple times was catcher Austin Wells (1-4, R, BB) and second baseman Dayton Dooney (1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB).

Arizona and Charleston continue their series on Saturday night at Hi Corbett – first pitch is once again slated for 6:00 PM MST.