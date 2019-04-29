No. 5 Arizona plated two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to erase a 1-0 deficit and take home a series win at California with Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Golden Bears in the final ever game at Levine-Fricke Field.

Arizona spoiled Cal’s senior day and the final game in their legendary stadium’s history – Cal will have a renovated stadium in 2021 – with the four late runs, ending a 15-scoreless-inning streak by the Golden Bear pitchers dating back to Friday.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza doubled in two runs to end the drought in the top of the fifth to give the Wildcats the lead, and then Rylee Pierce insured the lead with a two-run home run in the sixth. They were two of Arizona’s 11 hits in the game; Palomino-Cardoza, Reyna Carranco, Pierce and Hannah Martinez all had two-hit efforts.

The late offense supported Taylor McQuillin’s second complete-game of the weekend. After allowing a run on three hits in the first inning, McQuillin settled in to shut the Golden Bears down the rest of the way. In all, she allowed one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter. McQuillin improved to 19-5 on the season.

Arizona’s victory was its 40th of the season, marking the sixth straight and 32nd overall 40-win season in Arizona history. UA improved to 40-8, 17-1 Pac-12. Cal dropped to 26-24, 4-16 Pac-12 with the loss.

The Wildcats return home next week to host No. 4 Washington in senior weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats and the Huskies meet Friday-Sunday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

KEY INNINGS

Bottom 1: Cal scored a run on three hits in the bottom of the first. (1-0, Cal)

Top 5: Arizona finally ended its scoring draught in the top of the fifth. After 15 straight scoreless innings for one of the nation’s top offenses, the Cats took the lead on an Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza two-run double in the inning. (2-1, UA)

Top 6: Rylee Pierce insured the lead with a two-run opposite field home run in the top of the sixth. (4-1, UA)

UP NEXT

Arizona returns home to host Washington for senior weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium, Frday-Sunday.