DeAndre Ayton AP Images

We're just hours away from the best three weeks on the college basketball calendar and predictions from various sites and writers are plastered all over the Internet. Instead of giving our own personal views about what might transpire, we reached out to the future of the game and asked them who they are most excited to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

FOUR-STAR DUKE COMMIT JOEY BAKER

“I'm looking forward to watching DeAndre Ayton. I haven't been able to watch him much so I'm ready to see how he looks.”

FOUR-STAR 2020 PROSPECT TERRANCE WILLIAMS

“Trae Young because I want to see how he plays against even better teams and if he can lead his team like he has been doing.”

THREE-STAR UCONN SIGNEE EMMITT MATTHEWS

"My guy David Jenkins Jr. for South Dakota State and Ahmaad Rorie from Montana; they are from Tacoma!"

FOUR-STAR 2019 PROSPECT MAXWELL LORCA-LLOYD

FIVE-STAR 2019 PROSPECT ARMANDO BACOT

“I’m looking forward to watching Trevon Duval, mainly if he can prove that he is a legitimate pro.”

FOUR-STAR TEXAS COMMIT JAXSON HAYES

“I am looking forward to watching Trae Young and see if he can get out of the slump.”

FOUR-STAR 2019 PROSPECT D.J. CARTON

“I am looking forward to watching DeAndre Ayton because he can do it all and make big-time plays.”

FOUR-STAR JABRI ABDUR-RAHIM

“The one player I am looking forward to watching is Collin Sexton because he plays with so much energy and I love the way he scores the ball.”

FOUR-STAR 2019 PROSPECT HARLOND BEVERLY

“I am looking forward to watching Cassius Winston; that is my guy.”

FIVE-STAR 2020 PROSPECT HUNTER DICKINSON

“DeAndre Ayton because he is not guardable and he just dominates every game.”

FOUR-STAR 2020 PROSPECT ETHAN MORTON

“I’m really looking forward to watching both Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome. The way that they played down the stretch these last few weeks was impressive, but also DeAndre Ayton because he could carry Arizona to new heights in the tournament.”

FIVE-STAR 2019 PROSPECT WENDELL MOORE

“I look forward to watching Michael Porter Jr. play because he has sat out all year.”

FOUR-STAR ALABAMA SIGNEE JARED BUTLER

“I am looking forward to watching the whole Alabama squad shine throughout the tournament and shock the world.”

THREE-STAR 2019 PROSPECT PAUL MULCAHY

“I am excited to watch JP Macura and Trevon Bluiett from Xavier. They’re seniors and are a great backcourt together. Guard play wins in the tournament every year. Of course, Trae Young will be exciting, as well.”

FOUR-STAR VANDERBILT SIGNEE AARON NESMITH

“I am looking forward to watching DeAndre Ayton but if Vandy would have been in it, those guys of course! I would have had them winning the bracket.”

FOUR-STAR NOTRE DAME SIGNEE ROBBY CARMODY

“I am excited to watch Grayson Allen and Jalen Brunson because they’re the leaders of their programs and are going to step up and make big plays.”

