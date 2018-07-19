Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-19 11:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Who we watched: adidas Summer Championships (Wednesday)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

LADERA RANCH, California — The second week of the July evaluation period brought a chance to see some prospects on the adidas circuit Wednesday and that meant our first look at a prospect Arizona i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}