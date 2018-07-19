Who we watched: adidas Summer Championships (Wednesday)
LADERA RANCH, California — The second week of the July evaluation period brought a chance to see some prospects on the adidas circuit Wednesday and that meant our first look at a prospect Arizona i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news