Who we (and Arizona) watched: Thursday's action in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The first full day of action in the final week of the July live period brought some strong performances and plenty of blowouts as pool play got underway. We stuck around Spring Valley H...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news