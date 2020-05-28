 GOAZCATS - Who has the best look? We rank the Pac-12 uniforms
Who has the best look? We rank the Pac-12 uniforms

Adam Gorney, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.

Who has the best uniforms in college football?

We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.

Today we move to the Pac-12 after the Big Ten, ACC and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.

Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.

Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.

*****

SERIES SCHEDULE

Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms

Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms

Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms

Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms

Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms

Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?

Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

*****

1. OREGON

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 4

Gorney: 3

Wommack: 1

Comment: "Kids love their uniforms. They have great variety and every weekend you just want to see what the Ducks have on." – Gorney

*****

2. ARIZONA STATE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 9

Gorney: 19

Wommack: 3

Comment: “I love the color combination and even the new helmets without Sparky are so sharp and cool. Everything pops about these uniforms and whatever helmet they use is awesome.” — Farrell

*****

3. USC

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...


Farrell: 11

Gorney: 11

Wommack: 15

Comment: "USC doesn’t mess with its helmets or uniforms and I like that. The helmet is vastly underrated overall and I love the traditional aspect of the color combinations.” — Farrell

*****

4. WASHINGTON

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 31

Gorney: 16

Wommack: 29

Comment: "The regular Washington uniforms are just OK but when they go all-black including black helmets, it's great. I also really like the metallic helmets they use sometimes as well." – Gorney

*****

5. OREGON STATE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 22

Gorney: 33

Wommack: 34

Comment: "The original Oregon State uniforms aren't all that great but when they bring out the metallic orange helmets, those are some of the best-looking in all of college football." – Gorney

*****

6. UCLA

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 19

Gorney: 28

Wommack: 65

Comment: "The Bruins have had some neat alternative uniforms, especially the dark blue/black ones but I'm particular to the traditional sky blue uniforms. They're classic and traditional. UCLA should wear them more." – Gorney

*****

7. ARIZONA

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 21

Gorney: 48

Wommack: 44

Comment: "For some reason, I'm not a fan of the all-red look, but when Arizona is in its all-whites with white helmet it looks really great. I also like the blue jersey/blue helmet look." – Gorney

*****

8. COLORADO

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 54

Gorney: 38

Wommack: 35

Comment: "Colorado has a lot of great uniform combinations – and I like the all-white look – but my favorite is when the Buffaloes wear their black uniforms with slate gray helmets. The gold helmets aren't bad, either." – Gorney

*****


9. STANFORD

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 59

Gorney: 30

Wommack: 39

Comment: "Stanford has some really cool alternative uniforms but I'm a fan of its traditional away jersey - the all-white look. It's clean, simple and looks great." – Gorney

*****

10. UTAH

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 35

Gorney: 51

Wommack: 53

Comment: "The Utes have some good jersey combinations but by far the best is the all-black uniforms. Utah has upped its uniform game in recent years." – Gorney

*****

11. CAL

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 50

Gorney: 41

Wommack: 56

Comment: "The alternative uniforms with the light blue jerseys and yellow helmets don’t work for me, but Cal’s normal blue jerseys with its matte blue helmets do look great." – Gorney

*****

12. WASHINGTON STATE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 56

Gorney: 58

Wommack: 59

Comment: "The all-gray alternative uniforms don’t work for me. Washington State looks best with white jerseys, red pants and red helmets." – Gorney

*****

