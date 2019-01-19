What we'll be watching: Arizona vs Oregon State
The last time Arizona lost a game at McKale Center to Oregon State was at the start of the decade. However, the Beavers might have their best opportunity to do it again Saturday evening when Wayne ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news