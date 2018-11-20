Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 13:17:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What we'll be watching: Arizona vs No. 3 Gonzaga (Maui Invitational)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It was an eventful evening in Maui Monday night with a couple strong games to close out the first round of the Maui Invitational. Arizona (4-0) was smack in the middle of one of those games as the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}