Arizona (12-10, 4-6 Pac-12) was able to outlast in-state rival Arizona State 63-52 Sunday afternoon at McKale, led by Esmery Martinez, who finished with a double-double.

This win completed the season sweep over the Sun Devils (10-12, 2-8).

The Wildcats will now travel to Los Angeles to take on No. 9 UCLA on Friday and No. 10 USC on Monday.

Arizona swept the L.A. trip last season, taking down then-No. 14 UCLA and UCLA by an average margin of 5.5 points.

Thus far this season, the Wildcats have taken down a top-15 team and have come within one point of beating a top 5 team.

Here is what we learned from the game and the upcoming games: