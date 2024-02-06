What we learned: UA's win over ASU and heading into L.A. schools matchup
Arizona (12-10, 4-6 Pac-12) was able to outlast in-state rival Arizona State 63-52 Sunday afternoon at McKale, led by Esmery Martinez, who finished with a double-double.
This win completed the season sweep over the Sun Devils (10-12, 2-8).
The Wildcats will now travel to Los Angeles to take on No. 9 UCLA on Friday and No. 10 USC on Monday.
Arizona swept the L.A. trip last season, taking down then-No. 14 UCLA and UCLA by an average margin of 5.5 points.
Thus far this season, the Wildcats have taken down a top-15 team and have come within one point of beating a top 5 team.
Here is what we learned from the game and the upcoming games:
Martinez feels better when on the court with Helena Pueyo
Esmery Martinez was ecstatic when asked about playing with her teammate of the last two seasons Helena Pueyo following the win over ASU.
“I love it," Martinez said. "I love playing with Helena, when I play with Helena, I feel much better.”
Martinez and Pueyo combined for 29 points, which was 46% of the team's points in the victory.
With only having seven players for the foreseeable future, their cohesion and comfort on the court when playing with one another could be a factor in the upcoming game against UCLA, who have a dynamic duo of its own with center Lauren Betts, who averages 15 points on 68% shooting and guard Kiki Rice, who averages more than 12 points, along with five rebounds and five assists per contest.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news