ST. LOUIS -- The Nike Elite 100 wrapped up on Sunday and the observation only event for some of the country's top 2020 and 2021 prospects was loaded with underclass talent. To wrap things up, I wanted to hit on what I liked about some players that we didn't cover in either our camp observations or my co-worker Corey Evans' Awards from camp. MORE: The Evans Awards from Nike Elite 100 | Elite 100 takeaways



... The already polished scoring of Jaden Hardy

When we rank the class of 2021 after the summer, Las Vegas shooting guard Jaden Hardy should be in the picture. He was hands down one of the most polished scorers in camp. Hardy has good size and is a good athlete but most of all he's a skilled offensive player who can shoot with range, put the ball on the floor and create a bit for others.

Even though he is just finishing up his first year of high school, Hardy already has double digit offers from high major programs including Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma and UNLV (where his brother plays).



... The improvement of Tyler Beard from Illinois' 2020 class

As a prospect, Tyler Beard had been viewed as maybe a tier below highly ranked guards Adam Miller and D.J. Steward. After watching him all weekend in St. Louis, he's got a chance to be a big riser in the class of 2020 and he's made it a three-way race with Miller and Steward to be considered the best guard in the state of Illinois for 2020. DePaul and Iowa have offered.



... The quickness of Jalen Terry

Ranked as a top 50 player in the class of 2020, I don't think I saw many, if any, guards with more quickness than Jalen Terry. The point guard from Flint is a great on-the-ball defender when he locks in and he is very elusive off the dribble because of his quickness and ability to change directions. He's also a bouncy athlete and was knocking down open looks from deep.

It would be a surprise if many in the Big Ten haven't made him more of a priority by the end of July.



... The way Keondre Montgomery made use of an opportunity

While there were certainly plenty of players with lofty reputations at the Elite 100, Keondre Montgomery didn't show up in St. Louis with much of a national profile. Well, he certainly caught the eye of myself and others while making the most of a big opportunity. Montgomery is a nice sized wing who keeps defenders honest with his jumper, is a transition finisher and plays with tons of energy on both sides of the floor.



... The finish from Julian Strawther

One of the most highly ranked players in camp, 6-foot-6 wing Julian Strawther got off to a slow start in St. Louis. But, I thought he finished with a flourish on Sunday. Strawther is a big shot maker on the wing and was nailing deep jumpers and getting to the mid post for shots on Sunday. Often times in camps like this big reputation players mail it in or shut it down if they aren't playing their best. Not Strawther, he showed up big on the final day and left on a high note.



...The upside of Kareem Reid

Kareem Reid is known as a big-time athlete with good size and some toughness. In St. Louis, I found him to be a bit more versatile than I expected him to be and I really like his upside as a mobile four man. Reid was good on the glass, played above the rim but what caught my attention were some of the jumpers he made a few reads he made as a passer.

Programs from the Atlantic 10, Big East, Big Ten and ACC will be on him by the end of next month.



... The rebounding of Mady Sissoko

Talk about a hard-playing dude, Mady Sissoko was one of the most energetic players in camp and he has some tools to work with. Sissoko is still relatively lean, but has very long arms, raw strength and sense for tracking down loose caroms off the glass. Some guys wait for the ball to get to them, he goes and takes it away with two strong hands at the highest point before many others can even think about making a play at the rebound. His energy is infectious and he's a legitimate high major prospect.



... The beastliness of Clifford Omoruyi