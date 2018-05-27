CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – The annual Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat was held here Saturday and numerous top high school quarterbacks competed while plenty of high-profile college QBs were in attendance working as counselors. Here’s a look at what I liked ...

… the overall ability of D.J. Uiagalelei

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout is currently the only five-star quarterback in the 2020 class and he backed up his ranking once again in this big environment. Uiagalelei has the size of a college-ready quarterback already, he can put zip or touch on the ball when needed and he throws a strike almost every single time. Uiagalelei is also a star baseball prospect and he does have a slight wind-up when throwing a football, but it doesn’t seem to matter. He has immediate chemistry with all his receivers and he puts it right where it needs to be every time. Visits to Alabama and Clemson are coming up. Oregon is also high on his early list but a commitment is nowhere close yet.

… the smoothness of Bryce Young

Young is phenomenal as well and the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star quarterback looked good in every single drill throughout the camp. Just the night before, Young threw lots of passes in Mater Dei’s spring game but there he was again the next morning delivering balls all over the field and on target. The 2020 four-star recruit puts the ball on the money at all times and lets receivers run under it. He’s also fantastic throwing on the run and might even be more comfortable doing that than sitting in the pocket. USC and Oklahoma are high on his list with Texas, Washington and others involved.



… the cannon of Taulia Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa – and his brother, Tua – arrived a little late because of travel issues but the four-star dual-threat quarterback showed off an incredibly strong arm throughout the event. He and Uiagalelei were neck-and-neck for zipping the ball all over the field to receivers but I’d give Tagovailoa the edge throwing on the run. He’s smooth, moves well to his left and right, and then delivers strikes. The Alabama pledge is not just Tua’s brother - he could be a special quarterback in his own right.

… the skill of Jay Butterfield

Earlier this offseason, Butterfield was one of the best quarterbacks at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Northern California and he was arguably even better on Saturday. The 2020 quarterback will need to add weight to his 6-foot-6, 175-pound frame but that should come with time and even still he has tremendous pop on his passes. He was another quarterback who led receivers with his passes and put the ball on target time and time again. Cal has his attention early on but offers are pouring in and Butterfield is taking his time. His dad played at Stanford.



… the potential of Aaron McLaughlin

It is hard to believe McLaughlin is just wrapping up his freshman year of high school because he’s been coming to Clarkson events and he’s been on the 7on7 scene for years. As the years have gone by, McLaughlin has continued to develop and looked sharp during drills in Saturday’s workout. He already has the size of a college quarterback at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, and his release is much cleaner even since last year at this same event. Ole Miss and Alabama will get visits next weekend.



… the size and presence of Grant Gunnell

