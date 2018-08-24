Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 12:52:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What are the chances?: Arizona's top 2019 recruiting targets

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has yet to lock up its first 2019 commit just yet, but Sean Miller's team has ended up on the short list for a number of its top targets in the class. Soon enough the Wildcats will get pros...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}