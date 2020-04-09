*****

Nate Burrell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Burrell had a strong showing at the Rivals Camp Series event in Los Angeles because he used his power and speed to overwhelm offensive linemen and win numerous reps. That’s the kind of skill he showed as a sophomore at powerhouse St. John Bosco and he’s going to be a leader of that defense for the next two years. His versatility – he’s already about 250 pounds with a barrel chest – should make him an even more attractive prospect moving forward. USC, Oregon and Washington are among the early favorites for Burrell, but he will continue to pick up national offers as he gets more exposure at Bosco in the coming years.

Marchiol has some really exciting sophomore film in which he shows all of his assets, whether the lefty quarterback is throwing the deep ball or prolonging plays to find receivers downfield or throwing on the run, throwing across his body or zipping it into tight windows. Marchiol has shown the ability to do it all and he can also escape pressure and run with the ball when needed. He’s someone who could continue to emerge in the 2022 rankings once we see him more in person. Michigan seemed to have Marchiol’s early attention, but in recent days LSU and Penn State have offered and many other schools are staying involved. A recent transfer to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, more Pac-12 programs could spark interest. His recruitment is still in the early stages.

Justyn Martin (Rivals.com)

Martin really emerged in this shortened offseason and not many quarterbacks in the 2022 class have a bigger arm. Sometimes, the 6-foot-4 quarterback trusts that arm a little too much as he tries squeeze passes into tight windows, but as he continues to hone his craft the Inglewood, Calif., quarterback could be a special player in the 2022 class. He zips it all over the field, he has a lot of physical tools others don’t and playing against top competition will only help him get better. USC and Oregon are definitely schools that have caught his attention, but Arizona State has as well because Martin has some of the skills that made current Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels so special.

Tobias Merriweather (Rivals.com)

Merriweather has excellent size and length. He makes tough catches look easy – and he makes a lot of them. Speed is not an issue, either, as the 6-foot-4 receiver can separate from defensive backs and make plays deep. The 2022 receiver has all the physical tools to be special in his class and he’s already showing that he can be unstoppable at his position. The Vancouver (Wash.) Union standout has picked up offers from Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon State, USC, Utah and Utah State. It wouldn’t be surprising if the in-state schools offer soon.

