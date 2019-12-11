Another round of questions remain on the docket for this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers as team rankings and reclassification talk dominate the mailbag. Following the early signing period, we broach the idea of whether anyone can surpass the three bluebloods sitting atop our rankings, who could move into the 2020 class, Syracuse’s recruiting efforts and where James Akinjo could end up. MORE: Twitter Tuesday mailbag



What Duke/UK/UNC have done so far is amazing. Do you think there are any schools that you think can jump into the top 3 and surpass any of them? — Nick Frank (@cannon717) December 9, 2019

No, it is going to be nearly impossible for any school to jump the top three in the team rankings. We have become accustomed to seeing Duke and Kentucky dominate the blue-chip recruiting battles and this year’s cycle has been nothing outside of the norm. However, North Carolina has made a giant push with its sparkling five-man class, all of which can be found within the top-65 of the Rivals150. Furthermore, I wouldn’t count Duke or Kentucky out as far as not adding again later this year. Each has remained a major winner during recent late signing periods and I would expect for that to be the case again this year. Duke is in the final four for Hunter Dickinson, while Kentucky is in the picture for Kai Sotto, Greg Brown, Cliff Omoruyi, and JT Thor. It is likely both programs will add another player, which would separate themselves even further from the rest of the pack. The only two schools that could make a push later this year are Arizona and Oklahoma State. The Wildcats would have to nab Ziaire Williams, Kerwin Walton, reclassify Frank Anselem and potentially add another. For the Pokes, Thor would have to be a must, and maybe another late year addition that might come via a decommitment or reclassification, which would be the only way they come close to any of the three bluebloods atop the team rankings.

Who do you think in the 2021 class moves up to the 2020 class in the spring and summer. — DavidWood (@DavidWo69869849) December 9, 2019

Zion Harmon (Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB)

There are a handful of juniors that are worth keeping a pulse on later this year whenever it comes to potentially reclassifying into the 2020 class and thus, placing them onto a college campus next fall.

Khristian Lander and Carter Whitt are siding towards remaining in the 2021 class. The major need for point guards could push for their early enrollments, though. The one name that is likelier to make such a move is Zion Harmon, with Louisville and Maryland sitting in a good spot. Josh Primo is an often-discussed reclassification prospect that could make the move up a year. His recruitment continues to expand. Jon Kuminga won’t be made until the spring or summer, potentially not until after he completes his travel season. In the frontcourt, Charles Bediako could make the move into 2020, as could Moussa Diabate and Lynn Kidd. Frank Anselem is all but assured of moving up a year with Arizona and LSU sitting as the two to beat.

Why has syracuse struggled in recruiting the past few years? — plainname (@plainname1) December 8, 2019

Have they really struggled? I am not so sure. Syracuse just signed two Rivals150 prospects that should both fit in well within the Orange’s system, this a year after enrolling the state’s top scorer of all time, Joe Girard, and a high-end four-star prospect in Quincy Guerrier. Have there been some misses? Yes, as in Isaiah Stewart, but Syracuse has not been, at least over the past five years, a place that continually battles for the elite. They are always going to secure those that fit what they do.

You do have to throw into the equation the loss of Mike Hopkins to Washington, a coach that, as we have already seen, can win some of the more heated recruiting battles (Stewart and Jaden McDaniels). Negative recruiting tactics continue to hover over Jim Boeheim because of his age and due to his well-known 2-3 zone. Boeheim is the oldest acting head coach. There are questions about his longevity at Syracuse despite his decision to coach longer than many had presumed. Until there is another succession plan in place, Syracuse is still Syracuse. They are always going to get a piece of the pie and while they might not be in the blue-chip variety, the Orange will continue to win some of the more heated northeast recruiting battles because of its name and the Hall of Famer roaming its sideline.

Any update on james akinjo on A new school. — Jacob martinez (@Jacobma77833453) December 9, 2019

It has been a bit difficult to gain much information on the James Akinjo front following his surprising transfer out of Georgetown last week. What I have been able to muster is that he will likely head back towards the west coast. Gonzaga is the program that has gained most of talk surrounding who he might choose. That is to no surprise. The Zags have become a landing spot for some of the very best, and in recent years, via the transfer realm, where it just enrolled grad-transfers Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder. And don’t forget about what it achieved last season with Brandon Clarke. Others in the hunt include Arizona and Oregon, along with St. Mary’s, the latter a program who can sell a glaring hole that will be left by Jordan Ford after this season, who sits as one of the top scorers in America. Many others along the west coast and a number of other national entities remain involved but it does look as if two WCC programs may have the best chance at the moment.

Any college freshman you think that are under the radar to get drafted? — Luke Cohen (@Cohen23Luke) December 9, 2019