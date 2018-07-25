Tre Mann Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Since we were unable to get all of your questions for yesterday’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, here's another installment of Wednesday’s Leftovers. Topics today include a look at the recruiting landscapes at Pitt, Arizona and Louisville, along with a few recruiting predictions. MORE EVANS: Twitter Tuesday | Awards from adidas Summer Championship

Predictions on jaelyn withers and patrick williams. — Coach D (@CoachDreiling) July 23, 2018

Jae'lyn Withers remains a priority for the top programs nationally. I expect him to ultimately commit to Louisville - there was chatter about him potentially pulling the trigger last month following his visit. Patrick Williams remains fairly wide open with his recruitment, with Wake Forest, Florida, Virginia Tech and a handful of others remaining in contention. However, I expect the in-state NC State Wolfpack to reel in his commitment when all is said and done.

Where does Whitney end up — John Smith (@crazybob52) July 23, 2018

Khalil Whitney has been one of the top breakout performers of the 2018 travel season and his recruitment hit the highest level last week with Kentucky extending an offer. Illinois, Louisville and many others are a factor in his recruitment but a commitment to Kentucky seems likeliest at this point. Whitney will officially visit UK on Aug. 3 and it wouldn’t be a giant surprise if he left Lexington a committed man.

latest on wiseman? — John Perrine (@PerrineStewart) July 23, 2018

James Wiseman will complete his final session on the travel circuit this week in Las Vegas and then begin to focus greater attention on his recruitment. While he may cut his list to a final five or six, this race is truly a duel between Kentucky and Memphis. There's no end to this in sight, and I could see things seeping into the winter months. This situation is a total toss-up between the Wildcats and the Tigers and if you were to ask 10 of the top analysts within the industry as to where he would land, five would say UK and the other five would say Memphis.

What’s the latest with Tre Mann’s recruitment now that he’s reopened it and who is best positioned? — Proboner (@AlexBerngard) July 23, 2018

Originally down to a final three of Florida, Tennessee and Kansas, Tre Mann had decided to announce his commitment on July 30. That is no longer the case. NC State, Iowa State and North Carolina have since become involved and many others are expected to enter the picture, too. However, I still feel like Tennessee or Florida will be Mann''s eventual landing spot.

Will Arizona and Louisville still be a major players with the 2019 class since the FBI investigation is not in the news anymore? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) July 22, 2018

Yes, of course. The Wildcats have not picked up a commitment in the 2019 class yet but they did secure the talents of top-50 guard Brandon Williams, a 2018 prospect, which was a major win for the program earlier in the spring. They are heavily involved for five-star Jaden McDaniels and have a great chance with recently reclassified guard Nico Mannion. Arizona might not finish with a class comparable to the ones that it had from 2013-17, but it will complete the year with a top-25 group. The same can be said for Louisville as it already boasts the pledge of four-star guard Josh Nickelberry and is in a fine spot for such others as Jae'lyn Withers, Aidan Igiehon, Rocket Watts and David Johnson.

Who will be Jeff Capel’s first Center be that commitis to Pitt? — Chris Boehme (@Cboehme2) July 22, 2018

The center position is ultra-important for first-year Pitt head coach Jeff Capel this summer where the Panthers have a rather limited front-line that needs attention. They have placed a priority on Aidan Igiehon, Armando Bacot, Kofi Cockburn and Omar Payne, but the timing of Capel being hired in Oakland has put him behind the eight ball, playing catch-up compared to others who have invested years into recruiting these prospects. However, the one name that could ultimately end up at Pitt is Qudus Wahab. The Rivals150 prospect has been connected with Louisville and Syracuse in recent months but Pitt could be gaining some traction with the hard-playing, rim-running center.

What's the best area/city to hold live period events? And what makes a great host area/city? — Chris (@mrchrisgarcia) July 23, 2018