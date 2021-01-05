GOAZCATS - WBB recruiting: Arizona lands high-level 2022 guard Kailyn Gilbert

Arizona knows it will eventually need a replacement for standout All-American guard Aari McDonald. Monday night the Wildcats might have found the future star of the program as Florida-based guard Kailyn Gilbert announced her commitment to UA over other options that included Louisville, Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia and Vanderbilt among others.

The 5-foot-8 2022 prospect from Seffner Christian High School in Tampa is rated as a top-20 prospect overall by ESPN and is currently the No. 6 guard in the junior class. A high-scoring guard, Gilbert was named the 3A Player of the Year in Florida last spring after averaging 32.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals as a sophomore while at Tampa Prep.

She finished the 2019-20 season without ever having fewer than 21 points in a single game.

Gilbert also scored nearly 100 points in a two-game stretch last season as well.

The Florida native is the highest-rated prospect to join the Wildcats since Cate Reese signed with Arizona back in the 2018 recruiting cycle. Arizona head coach Adia Barnes spoke earlier this season about having to go east for recruits with the West Coast lacking in top-end talent in the current classes.

However, UA is no stranger to recruiting Florida as current senior forward Trinity Baptiste is another Tampa native who joined the program this season after wrapping up a career at Virginia Tech.

The Wildcats have already signed three players in the 2021 class led by Estonian guard Anna Gret Asi with Oregon post Aaronette Vonleh and in-state shooting guard Madison Conner rounding out the group.

Because of NCAA rules Barnes is not permitted to mention recruits until they sign, which in the case of Gilbert won't happen until at least November, but the UA head coach did take to Twitter to express her excitement for the new addition to the program.