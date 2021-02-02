GOAZCATS - WBB notes: Arizona moves up to No. 9 in latest AP poll

Arizona has not played a game since Jan. 22 as its last three games have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. Still, the Wildcats have not been on a pause and should be back in action soon. Monday the week started off with some good news for UA. Here are the latest notes as the Wildcats move closer to resuming their season.

Wildcats move up one spot in latest AP poll despite being idle

After being forced to postpone its matchup with Colorado on Jan. 24, Arizona was forced to miss its trip to Los Angeles to face USC and UCLA last week because of the ongoing coronavirus protocols. Still, in the unique 2020-21 season being at home instead of playing games can help a team in certain situations. Monday, the Wildcats moved up one spot despite not playing either of its previously scheduled games. UA is now higher up in the top 10 after Associated Press voters decided to move the Wildcats up one spot to No. 9 overall. Adia Barnes' squad has been ranked either No. 10 or higher in all but one week this season. Arizona is part of a trio of Pac-12 teams included inside the top 10 in the latest AP poll as UCLA and Stanford remain ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Oregon is the other team from the conference to be included on the list with the Ducks currently sitting 12th in the poll moving down from 11th last week. Assuming the Wildcats are in the clear to travel this week the team will make the trek to Oregon to face the Ducks and Oregon State starting with the trip to Corvallis on Friday.

McDonald one of 20 players on late-season watch list for Wooden Award

As the team awaits its opportunity to take the floor again, Arizona guard Aari McDonald received some more good news in her senior season. The UA star was named as one of 20 players on the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award. As she has done during her time with the Wildcats, the California native has guided the team again this season. She currently leads UA in points, assists and steals and has done so for the entire year. Her 18.8 points per game are good enough for second in the Pac-12 this season while her streak of 79 consecutive games scoring at least 10 points is currently the longest in the country. She also recently was one of the UA players to reach a scoring milestone as she joined the 2,000-point club for the Wildcats in the win over Utah. McDonald, who is one of four Pac-12 players included on the list for the award that goes to the most outstanding player in college basketball, was named a preseason All-American by the AP and has continued to shine in her role as the team's leader. She leads the team with 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals through 13 games this season.