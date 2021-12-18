WBB: No. 4 Arizona has game canceled against No. 11 Texas

After the team's 82-55 win over NAU (5-6), No. 4 Arizona (10-0) was getting ready for a matchup against No. 11 Texas (7-1), but the game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Wildcats' program.

Last season, the Wildcats had five games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and went through a two-week period where the team didn't play a game due to the protocols.

The Wildcats are scheduled to go on the road after the winter break and face the L.A. schools starting on December 31, putting the games up in the air with the COVID-19 protocols the school has to follow.