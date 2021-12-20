WBB NEWS: Arizona women remain idle in latest AP Top 25 poll

Arizona's women's basketball team saw its week come to a close in a disappointing way Saturday as the Wildcats (10-0) were forced to cancel a meeting against nationally-ranked Texas in Las Vegas because of COVID-related issues within the program. Prior to the matchup against the Longhorns, which head coach Adia Barnes reminded fans will be played next season at McKale Center, the Wildcats were able to secure an 82-55 win over Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.

That road victory helped keep UA in the No. 4 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. The Wildcats reached No. 4 for the first time in program history last week after previously sitting at No. 6 prior to that.

Arizona's game against Texas, which was scheduled as part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge at T-Mobile Arena, was set to be the final nonconference matchup of the season for the Wildcats.

UA is currently scheduled to visit USC and UCLA to begin the new year starting with a matchup against the Trojans on Dec. 31 at Galen Center.

The Wildcats cited 'COVID-19 protocols and contract tracing" within the program as the reason for the cancellation of Sunday's game in Las Vegas. That leaves some uncertainty about when Arizona will again be able to take the floor.

Barnes' weekly radio show this week was canceled out of caution because of the situation, but it remains unclear what else could be interrupted within the program at this stage.

UA has already had to deal with COVID-related issues impacting games this season as its road trip to play UC Riverside earlier in the month called off because of problems within the Highlanders program.

For now, Arizona will remain in the top five for another week while awaiting its next matchup.

There are still just two Pac-12 teams included in the latest poll with Stanford (8-2) moving up one spot to No. 2 overall on the list. Meanwhile, Colorado received the most votes of any team outside the top 25 this week.

Arizona has been included in every AP Top 25 poll this season and has been part of the top 10 since Nov. 23 when it entered at No. 9.