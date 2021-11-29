WBB NEWS: Arizona women move up two spots to No. 7 after Paradise Jam win

For just the eighth time since the end of the 1998 season, Arizona will make an appearance inside the top eight of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats (7-0) moved up to No. 7 from No. 9 in the updated poll Monday after earning three wins and the championship at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.

Adia Barnes' squad secured close victories over Vanderbilt and DePaul before dominating Rutgers in an 80-44 win to take home the tournament's title.

Arizona has a signature win over then-No. 6 Louisville already this season with one more top-25 matchup on the schedule before the start of Pac-12 play. UA will travel to Las Vegas to face current No. 15 Texas, Dec. 19.

The Wildcats opened up last season as the seventh-ranked team in the poll before climbing as high as sixth as late as Dec. 28. UA cracked the top 10 two more times before the end of the season and ultimately ended the year ranked 11th in the final poll.

UA was challenged a bit more than expected in the Paradise Jam but will have some time to breath before playing its next game. Arizona was supposed to hit the road this week for a matchup against UC Riverside, but that game was canceled last week because of COVID-related issues with the Highlanders program.

The team could make up that game at a later time with a different opponent, but for now Barnes and her squad will prepare for a matchup against North Dakota State next Thursday (Dec. 9) at McKale Center.

The Wildcats will have just one true road game ahead of conference play when UA travels to Flagstaff to face Northern Arizona, Dec. 17. UA will host New Mexico next Sunday (Dec. 12).

Arizona will end the first month of the season as the top defensive team in the Pac-12 having surrendered just 48.2 points per game so far this year. UA is third in the conference in scoring averaging 79 points through the first seven contests.

Individually, senior forward Cate Reese has been a standout player for the Wildcats and she is averaging 15 points through the first seven games. Reese and forward Lauren Ware are tied for 20th in the conference with 5.8 rebounds per game.

Senior forward Sam Thomas is tied for fourth in the Pac-12 having made 50% of her 3-point shot attempts this year.

The Pac-12 has four teams included in the current AP Top 25 poll with Stanford leading the way at No. 4 followed by No. 18 Oregon and No. 23 Oregon State. Colorado, UCLA and Washington State all received votes this week.