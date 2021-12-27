WBB NEWS: Arizona remains at No. 4 in AP Top 25 for third consecutive week

Arizona has not played a game since Dec. 17 when it knocked off Northern Arizona on the road en route to Las Vegas to take on Texas. That game at T-Mobile Arena against the Longhorns never took place as the Wildcats were one of many teams over the last month to have COVID-19 issues force a schedule change.

The extended break has kept UA in its spot inside the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, and Monday the Wildcats (10-0) again secured their spot at No. 4 with the entire top 13 in the poll remaining unchanged.

Adia Barnes' team will finally get an opportunity to hit the floor again later this week when Arizona makes the trek out to Los Angeles to face USC (7-3) in its lone game of the week. The weekend was supposed to feature two games for the Wildcats, but COVID-related issues for UCLA forced that matchup to be postponed from its original scheduled date of Jan. 2.

Like so many programs across the country over the last month, COVID-related issues have impacted the Wildcats already this year. UA is coming out of its own pause that resulted in the cancellation against Texas while a scheduled road trip to California to face UC Riverside was canceled because of COVID-19 issues for that program earlier in the month.

All the pauses and cancellations have made it difficult for all the teams across the country to get in their entire schedule leading to only a few changes among the top 25.

Overall, the Pac-12 has not put together as strong of a season on the floor as anticipated with Arizona and No. 2 Stanford (8-3) being the only two teams from the conference included on the list.

Colorado is the lone other undefeated team in the league having gone 11-0 up to this point, but that hot start has not impressed voters enough to push the Buffaloes into the top 25. This week, CU received 59 votes to finish as the second-best team outside the top 25.

After facing USC this week, Arizona's next scheduled game is set to take place Jan. 7 against Washington State at McKale Center followed by a matchup against Washington on Jan. 9.

UPDATE (Monday afternoon)

Arizona's matchup against USC set for Dec. 31 has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans' program. The two teams will work with the Pac-12 to decide a date that works for both programs to reschedule the game. If UA is not able to schedule a different opponent before its matchup with the Cougars Jan. 7, then the team will have nearly three weeks between games.