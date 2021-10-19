WBB news: Arizona ranked No. 22 to start the season
After being picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 by the conference coaches during women's basketball media day, it was clear that Arizona would have to prove that it is still one of the top teams after losing star guard Aari McDonald to the WNBA.
Tuesday morning, the AP released its preseason poll and it was clear that the loss of McDonald was on the voters' minds as the Wildcats were ranked 22 to start the season.
The Pac-12 had five teams ranked in the top 25, with defending national champions landing the highest in the poll at No. 3 behind South Carolina and UConn.
The Wildcats and coach Adia Barnes don't have many non-conference games against top 25 teams. However, they will have a chance to prove the voters wrong early in the season with a match-up against No. 6 Louisville in a neutral site game in South Dakota, just two games into the season.
