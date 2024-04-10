Arizona defensive line coach Joe Seumalo talked about what he has seen from his position group, thus far during spring ball. Plus, how an upper classman like Bill Norton has helped move the group along with his leadership.

Seumalo shared his thoughts on what kind of rotation he believes in and how when he was at Oregon State, his lines would rotate 10 to 12 guys. That's a number he would like to get to, but noted that it is harder to do so with the speed of the game now compared to back then.