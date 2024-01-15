As of Monday afternoon, Washington had yet to hear from Fisch, Graham or any other Arizona coaches.

He remains committed to the Wildcats and still currently plans to make it to campus for good in the coming weeks, but he is also still trying to sort through the emotions and confusion that has come along with Sunday's news.

"I'm a little reactive on this one, it's really shocking," Washington told GOAZCATS.com after the first day of practice at the Polynesian Bowl. "Flabbergasted a little bit. Never expected this. I thought we were doing pretty good. Arizona had a good little thing going.

"I thought he (Fisch) really liked it over there. At the end of the day, it's just business. People are gonna see the best opportunity for them that fits best for them. That's my guy still, I can't be mad at him. At the end of the day, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Washington is still in the midst of figuring out what Fisch's decision to depart for the Huskies means for his own future.

The connection to Graham is important for Washington, and he would certainly consider that as he moves forward. Because he signed with the Wildcats in December, the electric running back would have to ask for and be granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.