The return game for last year's 39-17 meeting in Tucson will take place this Saturday as Arizona (1-0) travels to Starkville to square off with Mississippi State (1-0) in the first ever meeting between the two teams at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Wildcats head into their road matchup with an SEC opponent as a 9-point underdog but are coming off a decisive 38-3 win over NAU to open the season last week at Arizona Stadium.