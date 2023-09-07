WATCH: Previewing Arizona's road matchup with Mississippi State
Madison Carney and Troy Hutchison
GOAZCATS.com Staff
The return game for last year's 39-17 meeting in Tucson will take place this Saturday as Arizona (1-0) travels to Starkville to square off with Mississippi State (1-0) in the first ever meeting between the two teams at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Wildcats head into their road matchup with an SEC opponent as a 9-point underdog but are coming off a decisive 38-3 win over NAU to open the season last week at Arizona Stadium.
To get you ready for what to expect when the two teams square off in SEC Country this weekend, GOAZCATS.com video reporter Madison Carney is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to preview the matchup.
Watch the full breakdown below:
